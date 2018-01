The Kohl's Design It! Lab at Discovery World is a collaborative space where families can make DIY projects to take home with them. There are always experts on hand to help out, and two of those experts, Meghan Langmyer and John Koerner, join us to show off what you can expect this month at the Lab!

The Kohl's Design It! Lab at Discovery World is open Fridays from 10am to 3:45pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4:45pm. For more information, visit DesignItLab.com.