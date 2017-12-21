Paul Ryan says Main Street will be excited for GOP tax cuts too

Speaker Paul Ryan is optimistic that Main Street will soon be just as excited about GOP tax cuts as Wall Streets. Polling on the historic business and income tax cuts suggest it will be an uphill messaging battle.

“We have had the worst tax code in the industrialized world,” said Ryan. "Now we are going to have one of the best.”



The Janesville Republican has been chasing tax reform for nearly 20 years.



Ryan says go to Fair and Simple to see how the tax cuts will impact you.



TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson sat down with Speaker Ryan just minutes after the House passed the landmark legislation.