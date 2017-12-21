Anissa Weier: 1 of 2 girls accused in Slender Man stabbing to be sentenced

6:49 AM, Dec 21, 2017
2:56 PM, Dec 21, 2017

A jury in September decided the girl was mentally ill when she stabbed her classmate.

Watch Anissa Weier's sentencing hearing live below. Hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.:

 

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) -- One of the two Wisconsin girls accused of stabbing a classmate to gain the favor of a horror character named Slender Man will soon learn how long she will spend in a mental health facility.

A judge in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Thursday is expected to send 16-year-old Anissa Weier to a facility for at least three years after she was previously found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Payton Leutner survived 19 stab wounds in a Waukesha park in 2014. Leutner, Weier and the other girl charged in the stabbing, Morgan Geyser, were 12 years old at the time. Geyser was also found not guilty by reason of mental disease and will be sentenced in February.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

