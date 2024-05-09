Patients continue to be turned away because of Ascension cyber attack

Ascension Health is still dealing with a cyber attack Thursday afternoon.

The system shut-down affects Ascension systems across the nation and is delaying appointments and affecting services for patients.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar is following up on day two of the data breach and says patients are still being turned away. Mariam has gotten reports of appointments being canceled.

Viewers have contacted TMJ4 saying they've missed CT scans, mammograms, and have been unable to pick up prescriptions.

The breach has taken down phone and computer access for health care facilities and medical professionals are forced to take patient notes entirely by hand.

"It looks a lot like a ransomware attack and the impact of what is known in some cases, organizations are able to shut down their systems to stop the bad guys from infiltrating the systems before something bad happens," Alex Holden, a cybersecurity expert, told TMJ4 on the first day of the outage. "But sometimes it's already too late."

There's no word yet on whether the cyberattack has compromised patient personal information, or how long the system will be down.

Mariam will have an update on the outage at 5:00 p.m.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error