Pasty shop in Milwaukee issues recall for packaged pasties

MILWAUKEE — Reynold's Pasty Shop in Milwaukee issued a class one recall for some of its products after evidence was found that the company produced products without having a state inspection.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the recalled product is Reynold’s Northern Pasty, 1-lb. packages, establishment No. 734, with the expiration date of June 23, 2022, or earlier.

This is a class one recall, meaning it's a health hazard situation where there's a reasonable probability that the product will cause serious health consequences or death.

The news release says the recall was initiated based on evidence found during a routine inspection. During the inspection, state inspectors found evidence that shows the products were produced "without the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products."

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, but anyone who shows signs of symptoms of foodborne illness is encouraged to contact their doctor.

If you have the recalled product, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture says you should throw it away.

