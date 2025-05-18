Parkinson's Foundation 'Moving Day' increases disease awareness and funding for treatment

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Every six minutes, someone is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, according to an incidence study by the Parkinson's Foundation, a non-profit.

The foundation is working to lessen the number of people suffering from the disease by hosting 'Moving Day' at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Those with Parkinson's, friends and family walked together to raise money for research, care and education, while also combating the symptoms of the disease through exercise.

Leslie Goodnetter was diagnosed with Parkinson's three years ago and attended with a dozen supporters walking alongside her.

"It's unbelievable the amount of support that I've gotten in the past three years since I was diagnosed," Goodnetter said. "It's like my friends and family are all here — people that I don't even know that have donated. It's special."

Before the walk began, participants got warmed up with group yoga and stretching exercises.

Bob Bansfield, the President of the Advisory Board for the Midwest Chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation, who also lives with Parkinson's, emphasized the importance of physical activity for those with the disease.

"Moving Day is really about getting up and moving, about fitness," Bansfield said. "People with Parkinson's, fitness and activity is as important as the medication."

The Milwaukee event has grown in popularity since it began nine years ago, even through difficult years. Back in 2020 COVID restrictions made it difficult to join in, but participants still managed to show up and got involved from their cars.

Last year, the weather was perfect for a walk, so Bansfield said the foundation expected a high turnout. This year, it was windy and slightly rainy at the beginning of the event. Even so, the turnout was twice as much as in 2024.

Ben Hanson Beth Bautz was an event participant.

"It's hopeful, festive, happy," Beth Bautz, an event participant and Goodnetter's friend, said. "You have that community of a lot of people going through the same thing and going through it with joy."

Almost 200 participants at the event had Parkinson's themselves, which gave Goodnetter motivation to continue her fight against the disease both personally and by rallying support for the Parkinson's Foundation.

"It just gives you hope and you know that there are people out there living in your situation and people that want to really all come together and find a cure. It's been overwhelming, very humbled," she said.

The Parkinson's Foundation raised about $65,000 to continue research, programs and educational initiatives.

To donate or learn more, visit the foundation's website.

