Parking profits: City issues more than 3,000 parking tickets during snow removal

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee issued more than 3,000 parking citations during snow removal over the last two days, according to the department of public works.

On Monday, the DPW said it issued more than 1,800 tickets. That number grew to 3,231 total tickets between Monday and Tuesday.

The DPW says it will continue operations on the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday, and advise motorists to pay attention to street parking signs.

The city instituted new parking regulations this winter, getting rid of the four-inch rule, which was deemed confusing.

City street parkers are required to park on the designated side of the street during snow removal, depending on the date. Signs are posted to let drivers know which side they should park on, depending on if the date is even or odd.

The DPW has set up digital alerts for your smartphone, to notify you when you need to move your car. To sign up for the notifications, visit the DPW’s website.

