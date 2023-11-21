Parking, garbage, towing: Milwaukee DPW Thanksgiving schedule

MILWAUKEE — From parking to garbage pick-up, the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced its Thanksgiving 2023 holiday schedule on Tuesday.

DPW offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. DPW services will be available for standard weekend hours on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

Here is everything you will need to know for the week:

Garbage, recycling, and Drop-Off Centers

There is no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. View the collection here.

Drop-Off Centers will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. They will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop Off Center winter hours begin Sunday; open Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop Off Centers will not be open on Sunday, Nov. 26 as winter hours begin.

Parking

There will be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Nov. 23.

There will be no overnight parking enforcement Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Nov. 23 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) as well as Thursday night into Friday morning (Nov. 24 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement will resume Friday night into Saturday morning (Nov. 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)

Tow Lot

The tow lot will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. It will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customer Service Center (841 N. Broadway) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will still be available: (414) 286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check other balances online anytime: city.milwaukee.gov/water

As for water emergencies, customers are urged to call the 24-hour Control Center: (414) 286-3710.

General DPW help

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents can call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action.

