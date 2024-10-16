Parker's Place: Where exercise and community come together

OCONOMOWOC — During the early morning hours at Parker’s Place in Oconomowoc, locals are starting off their day with a little exercise.

Bergen and his grandfather have been working out together every morning for the past two years.

“I like to pick on him sometimes, and sometimes he does the same,” said Bergen.

“He really comes here because some of the women make cookies for him, and that helps,” said Bergen's grandfather.

They both said it’s been great bonding with each other and the community while building a family-based community. Helping foster those connections is exactly what owner Kevin Ellis set out to do 20 years ago when he opened his business.

“I found that my passion was more in the fitness area than selling insurance, so I decided to open a place where individuals could come,” said Kevin.

Some of the members have been here since it first opened and Kevin said he is thankful to them because of how much they’ve cared for him over the years. He says they even stepped in to make sure his business was up and running when he underwent surgery.

“More than just a family, I had two total knee replacements two months ago, and they came alongside to make sure Parker’s Place was still running,” said Kevin.

However outside of Kevin’s business, a section of East Wisconsin Avenue is closed due to bridge deterioration. Kevin said although the road may be closed for a while and it creates a detour for some members, at the end of the day, what matters most is the safety of others.

