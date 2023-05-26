Parents, teachers oppose final candidates for Hartland-Lakeside superintendent

HARTLAND, Wis. — A search for a new superintendent is its final stages in the Hartland-Lakeside school district.

Community members packed Thursday night’s board meeting where the final two candidates answered predetermined questions from the community.

The previous superintendent is stepping down at the end of the school year and filling the post is proving to be a controversial discussion.

A group of staff members and parents were dressed in black and holding signs right outside the doors of the meeting, asking the board to reconsider their choices for the role.

Teachers like Courtney Marschalek say the school board isn't listening to staff and parents who disagree with the top two candidates for superintendent.

“We’ve gone through the proper channels, we don't know what else to do and we are mad,” said Marschalek. “We are hoping as this last-ditch effort that, as they come into the board meeting today, they will have to walk past us and actually look us in the eye.”

The group alleges the top two candidates don't fit the needs of the district.

One of the candidates is currently the superintendent of the Iron Mountain School District in Michigan. State records show his district has low graduation rates.

The other candidate, a superintendent from the Mosinee school district near Wausau, has been criticized for a large turnover rate from his staff.

Those demonstrating today stopped board members on their way into the meeting to ask them to reconsider their choices.

Many of those parents and teachers were also in the meeting's audience hearing more from the two finalists chosen by the school board.

TMJ4 reached out to the school board for a response on why they chose these candidates and have not heard back.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip