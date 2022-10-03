Parents teach kids the dangers of racism after finding White supremacy flyers in Greendale

GREENDALE, Wis. — The Kendall family describes their Greendale neighborhood as friendly and quiet.

When they went on their Sunday morning walk, they were shocked to find a hateful message of racism near their doorstep and dozens more homes in the area.

“The whole message was about white supremacy, and we didn’t feel good about that,” said Sarah Kendall. “We didn’t want that in our neighborhood.”

Sarah and her 5th grade son Griffin were walking their dog when they saw a plastic bag with a white supremacist message and rice inside. When they noticed more pamphlets were all along the block, they took action.

“We went traveling around the neighborhood and just kind of got them,” 10-year-old Griffin told TMJ4 News. “It made me feel really mad cause these people are kind of just spreading hate here where it’s a very happy area.”

They collected nearly 80 bags with those pamphlets inside. Sarah’s husband, Michael, took to Facebook to share with neighbors what happened

“I think a lot of times Greendale flies under the radar because not much really happens here. But it’s here too.”

For the Kendall parents, it was important to turn that situation into a teaching moment for their kids.

“We started talking to them about some of the messaging they were saying in there and why it was wrong, so that they’re better equipped and next time they see something similar they’ll recognize those patterns,” said Michael.

With their children’s elementary school just a few blocks away from their home, the parents say it was frustrating to see such a divisive message being spread around kids.

“There’s the history you learn in school but that’s not always enough nuanced and detailed to speak about systemic racism that’s happening,” Sarah said. “We need to be proactive about it and educate our kids- have those important conversations so that they can be part of the next generation that’s healthier and more supportive.”

Sarah says while it’s sad to see messaging like this, it’s also a wakeup call.

“If you see something you need to say something. Because one day it’s going to show up on your doorstep or on the end of your driveway.”

YOU CAN REPORT HATE CRIMES TO THE FBI BY CALLING 1 (800) CALL-FBI OR SUBMIT TIPS AT TIPS.FBI.GOV.

