Parents concerned over Whitnall School District's response to ‘potential risk of school violence’

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — A possible school threat was likely diverted after a SWAT team and police found fake guns at an apartment on W. Forest Home Avenue and Allenwood Lane Wednesday night.

That same night, a high school student and their mother were taken into custody.

The Hales Corners Police Department issued a release late Wednesday detailing the search warrant for a home and car on W. Forest Home Avenue. The release stated the search was conducted because of a "potential risk of school violence."

Thursday morning, Whitnall School District parents said they were sent a vague release from the school, which raised even more concerns.

"I try not to be an alarmist, so as soon as I read it, I thought, 'This sounds like there may have been a potential threat at some point, but now there is no immediate threat,' so that was worrisome for me," parent Lyris Medrano said.

Medrano has two kids in the district.

Below is the notice that was sent out to families:

"I wish there had been a little more information or a link to where I could find more information regarding what the threat was. It was a little disappointing to me that I had to seek that out myself," Medrano explained.

Medrano said she eventually found the Hales Corners Police Department's release that detailed the search warrant executed because of a "potential risk of school violence."

"It's very scary that it's so close to home, that there's a potential threat like that to our kids and our community. On the other hand, it makes me really happy and proud of my community because obviously someone spoke up," Medrano said.

We called and eventually showed up at the Whitnall School District Thursday.

A spokesperson for the district said no one was available for an interview but that we could send questions to be answered via email.

We sent multiple questions, which were responded to with "no comment."

HCPD did confirm they found fake firearms inside the apartment during the search. However, police said they believe there is no threat to the community, so the high school student and mother, who were in custody, were released. Police said no criminal charges are being filed.

"This had a good outcome so far, from what I've seen, that potentially an act of school violence was prevented," Medrano added.

