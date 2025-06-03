Parent surprised by removal of Milwaukee high school basketball coach after winning season

MILWAUKEE — Families expressed dismay after the head basketball coach at Milwaukee Academy of Science was removed from his position.

The announcement came after the team won a state championship with Coach Agape Keys.

MAS Parent Kyle Ashley told TMJ4 that his son Mesiyah, a senior will soon be a member of the Madison Area Technical College's basketball team. Ashley credited Keys for playing a significant role in Mesiyah's success.

TMJ4 News Kyle Ashley is a parent of a senior at Milwaukee Academy of Science. His son was part of the basketball program under Coach Agape Keys. Ashley shared his disappointment in how Keys was removed from the head coaching position.

"Teenagers are hard to raise, and he (Keys) always has been that supporting voice, no matter what. Whether it be basketball-related or just life-related, he's been there every step of the way for my kid," Ashley explained.

Ashley said he felt disappointment, confusion, and anger after learning about the transition. The father says there were no signs that Keys would lose his position as head coach at MAS after a winning season.

On social media, the MAS Athletics Department announced that Keys would no longer serve as head coach but would remain an important part of the MAS family as a valued staff member. The department acknowledges the coach's accomplishments and the community's emotional response.

TMJ4 News Milwaukee Academy of Science Athletics published this message regarding Coach Agape Keys' position as the head basketball coach last week.

"How do you fire a coach after they won a state championship? I'm ok with regime change, but at the same time you have to make it make sense to the families that have been impacted," Ashley said. "He (Keys) deserved a more dignified way to exit."

A petition on Change.org to reinstate Keys to the head coaching position has collected more than 600 signatures.

Family members shared Keys' letter to the community. In it he expressed his gratitude and wrote that he was not made aware of any performance-related concerns nor given the chance to respond.

Ashley said he talked with Keys after the news came out.

Watch: Parent surprised by removal of Milwaukee high school basketball coach after winning season

Parent surprised, disappointed in removal of Milwaukee Academy of Science basketball head coach after winning season

"You could tell that he's truly heartbroken. It was hard to hear him talk in that way," Ashley recalled.

MAS leadership declined TMJ4's request for an interview. Instead, MAS sent an email stating they are moving forward with the leadership transition focused on supporting students, parents and Coach Keys.

See MAS leadership's response to our inquiry below.

"Milwaukee Academy of Science cares deeply about our students, staff, and community. We are moving forward with the leadership transition in our basketball program and are focused on supporting our students, parents, and Coach Keys through the change. The outpouring of support for Coach Keys is a result of the positive impact he has had both as a coach and MAS employee. We will continue to celebrate the incredible achievements of our student-athletes across all sports and academic pursuits."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error