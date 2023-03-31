Paramore to perform at Fiserv Forum this August

MILWAUKEE — Paramore has added a show to its North American tour and it's at Fiserv Forum here in Milwaukee!

The band will take the stage on Aug. 1, with support from Foals and The Linda Lindas.

Tickets for the show go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m.

The show and tour come after Paramore released its sixth studio album back in February called This Is Why.

To purchase tickets, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip