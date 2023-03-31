Watch Now
Paramore to perform at Fiserv Forum this August

Tickets for the show go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 10:49:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Paramore has added a show to its North American tour and it's at Fiserv Forum here in Milwaukee!

The band will take the stage on Aug. 1, with support from Foals and The Linda Lindas.

Tickets for the show go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m.

The show and tour come after Paramore released its sixth studio album back in February called This Is Why.

To purchase tickets, click here.

