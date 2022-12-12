Paraglider gets stuck in tree at Lion's Den in Grafton

GRAFTON, Wis. — A paraglider was rescued after getting stuck in a tree at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve in Grafton over the weekend.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a citizen walking in the nature preserve found the 50-year-old paraglider around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. The New Berlin man was stuck in a tree nearly 50 feet above the ground.

The sheriff's office says he was not injured.

The Grafton Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, and the Saukville Fire Department helped with the rescue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

