Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pantera to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater this summer

The heavy metal band will perform on July 31
pantera.JPG
Milwaukee World Festival
pantera.JPG
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 09:58:41-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Heavy metal band Pantera is coming to Milwaukee this Summer.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced the band will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, July 31.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will perform with Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante during the 20-show tour which kicks off on Tuesday, July 28.

Milwaukee World Festival called the tour one of the most anticipated tours of 2023 and called Pantera one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower