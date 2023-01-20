Pantera to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater this summer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Heavy metal band Pantera is coming to Milwaukee this Summer.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced the band will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Monday, July 31.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will perform with Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante during the 20-show tour which kicks off on Tuesday, July 28.

Milwaukee World Festival called the tour one of the most anticipated tours of 2023 and called Pantera one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history.

