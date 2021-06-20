Palou makes late surge to win IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE — Alex Palou sailed past Josef Newgarden with two laps remaining Sunday to win at Road America and reclaim the IndyCar points lead.

Team Penske lost its third consecutive race because of a late caution.

Newgarden started from the pole and led 32 of the 55 laps until Palou passed him on the restart. Newgarden appeared to have a mechanical problem and plummeted to a 21st-place finish.

He’s led 99 of 125 laps the last two races. Palou is the first Chip Ganassi Racing driver other than Scott Dixon to win multiple races in a season since Dario Franchitti in 2011.

