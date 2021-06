WISCONSIN — Palermo's Pizza is offering free Sicilian pizza to Wisconsin residents if NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki wins the NASCAR Cup Series race on July 4.

The restaurant is also holding a meet and greet with Bilicki on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Slinger Piggly Wiggly.

Fans can get autographs, prizes and free pizza at the event.

