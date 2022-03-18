Paintings of Waukesha Christmas parade victims now hang in city hall

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Paintings of the six victims who died during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy are now hanging in the city hall.

The paintings were done by artist Joanne Bowring. The City of Waukesha also thanked Art & Framing 1 2 3.

Paintings of the deceased victims of the parade tragedy are hanging in City Hall thanks to artist Joanne Bowring and Art & Framing 1 2 3. Memorial Commission will meet on March 31 to discuss location options for a permanent memorial. Public is invited to attend. #WaukeshaStrong pic.twitter.com/xaGbJNjS9V — cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) March 18, 2022

Six people died and more than 60 people were injured after prosecutors say Darrell Brooks sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Submitted Waukesha Christmas parade victims

Brooks, 39, is now facing 77 charges which include the following:

First-degree intentional homicide: 6 counts

First-degree recklessly endangering safety: 61 counts

Hit and run, resulting in death: 6 counts

Felony bail jumping: 2 counts

Misdemeanor battery: 2 counts

The city's Memorial Commission will meet on Thursday, March 31 to discuss location options for a permanent memorial. The public is invited to attend.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip