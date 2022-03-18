Watch
Paintings of Waukesha Christmas parade victims now hang in city hall

Posted at 3:37 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:37:51-04

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Paintings of the six victims who died during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy are now hanging in the city hall.

The paintings were done by artist Joanne Bowring. The City of Waukesha also thanked Art & Framing 1 2 3.

Six people died and more than 60 people were injured after prosecutors say Darrell Brooks sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Waukesha victims
Waukesha Christmas parade victims

Brooks, 39, is now facing 77 charges which include the following:

  • First-degree intentional homicide: 6 counts
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety: 61 counts
  • Hit and run, resulting in death: 6 counts
  • Felony bail jumping: 2 counts
  • Misdemeanor battery: 2 counts

The city's Memorial Commission will meet on Thursday, March 31 to discuss location options for a permanent memorial. The public is invited to attend.

