Painting tournament with $20,000 grand prize coming to Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — During the time of March Madness, Wauwatosa and NEWaukee are excited to announce a bracket-style live painting tournament.

The tournament will take place June 3-4, 2022, in the Village of Tosa. After four rounds of competition, the winner will take home $20,000.

The competition will feature 64 artists from around the country who will be paired to go head-to-head. Artists will be given a set period to create a work of art on canvas.

The public will then vote for their favorite paintings on the ART 64 website. The artists in each pair with the most votes will advance to the next round. The final eight artists will compete for the $20,000 grand prize.

This event is free and open to the public in the Village of Tosa. Harwood Avenue, State Street, and Underwood Avenue will be closed.

In addition to beautiful art, attendees can enjoy drinks from ART 64 sponsor Lowlands Group, food, and musical entertainment throughout the tournament. Guests will also have the opportunity to check out and support the local businesses in the Village of Tosa during the event.

“Live art-making is an incredible performance and takes great skill. We look forward to celebrating artists and welcoming visitors to Wauwatosa for this special experience,” says Melissa Weiss, Deputy City Administrator for the City of Wauwatosa.

For more information, please visit here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip