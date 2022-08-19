'Paint the Pavement': Program allows street murals in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A new program in Milwaukee will offer residents the chance to turn their streets and sidewalks into colorful canvasses for all to enjoy.

The Department of Public Works announced the "Paint the Pavement" program in a statement on Friday. The goal of the program is to allow residents and groups to "help enhance community identity and build a sense of place" by painting murals on various parts of sidewalks and roads.

The new program expands on the 'Decorative Crosswalk' program by increasing the number of mural types that are allowed. That includes:

Crosswalks

Sidewalks

Residential intersections

Residential streets

Curb extensions

Head to the city's website for a guide on how the Paint the Pavement program works and how to apply to make a mural in Milwaukee.

The Decorative Crosswalk program started in 2018.

