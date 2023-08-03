Paddle boarder goes missing at Harrington Beach State Park in Belgium

BELGIUM, Wis. — A paddle boarder has gone missing at Harrington Beach State Park in Belgium, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The paddle boarder had gone to the state park around 2:30 p.m. to paddle board on Lake Michigan and has not been heard from since.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the missing paddle boarder is a 49-year-old woman who was last seen wearing a green one-piece swimsuit and a black life jacket. Her paddle board is white and blue.

The sheriff's office said search efforts are being conducted with help from the US Coast Guard, the Ozaukee County drone team, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, and Port Washington Police and Fire.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at 262-284-7172.

