Packers President Mark Murphy buys golf course to prevent it from being developed

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers president and CEO is now a golf course owner, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Mark Murphy reportedly closed a deal on Maxwelton Braes Golf Course in Door County at the end of 2022, an 18-hole course that cost him $1.04 million.

The Gazette is reporting Murphy purchased the course in an effort to prevent it from being developed into condos.

"It all happened pretty quickly," Murphy told the Green Bay Press Gazette. "We (he and his wife, Laurie) had heard it was up for sale. Our concern was we didn’t want to see somebody sell it to a developer to be turned into condos or townhouses. It’s a great community asset and we wanted to keep it that way."

The course is 60 miles north of Green Bay and has an adjacent lodge that Murphy chose not to purchase.

While Murphy purchased the course, he will not be handling day-to-day operations. The Press Gazette said previous owner Jim Bresnahan agreed to stay on as general manager for two years.

Murphy has played the course many times, as he and his wife are big fans of Door County. Murphy said the course is fun to play, mentioning there are short par 4s and some really long par 4s. He said it's got a "real mix."

In the future, the course could see a new pro shop and a water irrigation system.

