Packers place Marquez Valdes-Scantling on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the team, being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Valdes-Scantling is eligible to rejoin the team if he is symptom free and tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

The Packers take on the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

