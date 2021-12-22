Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Packers place Marquez Valdes-Scantling on reserve/COVID-19 list

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Bears Packers Football
Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 19:53:24-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to the team, being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Valdes-Scantling is eligible to rejoin the team if he is symptom free and tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

The Packers take on the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale