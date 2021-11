GREEN BAY — Elgton Jenkins, the Green Bay Packers starting offensive lineman, is out for the season with a torn ACL, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed during a Monday afternoon press conference.

He hurt his knee in the 4th quarter playing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Jenkins had been filling in for the injured David Bahktiari for the past few games.

This is Jenkin's third year with the Packers. He was selected for the pro bowl last season.

