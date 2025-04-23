Packers invite fans to free virtual draft party ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Packers fans are invited to attend the free online Packers Virtual Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Fans can tune in by visiting packers.com or by following the Packers’ official X, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The event will feature appearances by Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee, previewing the draft and discussing the upcoming football season. Several Packers players who were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft are scheduled to be in attendance and take part in a question-and-answer session.

The event will also celebrate the draft being hosted in Green Bay and will encourage fans to attend.

