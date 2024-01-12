Packers head to Dallas to face Cowboys: The Game's Steve Czaban talks about Mike McCarthy reunion

Dallas Cowboys Coach — and former Green Bay coach — Mike McCarthy will be seeing a lot of familiar faces this weekend when the Packer's come to play this weekend.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talked about whether that puts more pressure on McCarthy and the Cowboys to win. He joined Tom and Symone on TMJ4 this morning ahead of the playoff game between the Cowboys and the Packers.

You can watch the full interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip