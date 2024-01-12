Watch Now
Packers head to Dallas to face Cowboys: The Game's Steve Czaban talks about Mike McCarthy reunion

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined Tom and Symone on TMJ4 Today to talk about the Green Bay Packer's upcoming trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jan 12, 2024
Dallas Cowboys Coach — and former Green Bay coach — Mike McCarthy will be seeing a lot of familiar faces this weekend when the Packer's come to play this weekend.

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban talked about whether that puts more pressure on McCarthy and the Cowboys to win. He joined Tom and Symone on TMJ4 this morning ahead of the playoff game between the Cowboys and the Packers.

You can watch the full interview above.

