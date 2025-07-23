Packers fans excited for training camp to open on Wednesday. What should you know before going to Green Bay?

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers training camp is about to begin, offering fans a chance to see their favorite players up close without breaking the bank.

Admission to the facility and parking lots outside of Lambeau Field are free for open practices.

For the best viewing experience, fans should arrive around 9:30 a.m. when players ride down to practice on kids' bikes – a beloved Packers tradition. Practice officially begins at 10:30 a.m.

Watch: What you need to know for Packers training camp

What you need to know for Packers training camp

While outside food isn't permitted at practice, fans can bring water bottles and are welcome to tailgate in the parking lots before or after sessions.

Julie Pomeroy and her son Aiden traveled from Minnesota to see camp this week and already have their strategy planned.

"We're definitely going to try to come early, put sunscreen on, find a good spot, be able to get some pictures by the field and hopefully be able to see our favorite players," Julie Pomeroy said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"Just being able to be here for the energy, people are really friendly. You don't just come for the game; you come to meet people, you come to cheer them on. It's just a good experience," Pomeroy added.

Throughout training camp, families can enjoy activities beyond watching practice, including a bike rodeo scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on the first day.

With warmer temperatures expected this week, fans are encouraged to stay hydrated. Water bottles and handheld fans are permitted at practice. Food is available for purchase near the practice field bleachers, and the temperature-controlled Lambeau Field Atrium will be open during practice sessions.

Elijah Paes, a third-generation Packers fan from Georgia whose family is shareholders, visited Lambeau Field for the first time as a high school graduation gift.

"It's awesome. I've been to Disney, I've been to New York, I've been to a lot of these places. It's better than all of them," Paes said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"It's just going to be incredible. You get to see these guys up close, and just the tradition from riding the bikes to just being able to see all the players at one practice. Incredible," Paes said.

Family Night on August 2 is the only ticketed practice event. Tickets cost just over $12, and according to team officials, they're selling quickly. Fans who can't attend in person can watch Family Night and all preseason games on TMJ4

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

