Packers fans begin Labor Day fence-painting tradition

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers fans gathered at noon Monday to continue a beloved Labor Day tradition — painting the original Packers fence with this year's motivational slogan.

The annual event takes place at 1177 Shadow Lane, where fans unveil their message of support for the upcoming NFL season on what organizers call the only state historical Packers fence.

The tradition began with a previous homeowner and was continued by Fred Harrsch, a New Jersey transplant who moved to Green Bay more than 20 years ago to spend his retirement near his beloved team. After Harrsch's death in 2022, his sister-in-law Dorothy Harrsch and her son Peter have maintained both the home and the tradition.

"The slogan is always an expression of the fans' dedication to their team and their desire for a return of the Lombardi trophy to Titletown," organizers said.

The fence overlooks Lambeau Field, and the property has attracted multiple purchase offers that the Harrsch family has declined in order to preserve the tradition.

Former Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy has attended past fence-painting events, sometimes adding paint to the fence himself. Both Murphy and new CEO Ed Policy have been invited to this year's event.

The gathering, organized by the "Friends of Fred," is open to all fans and kicks off what many consider the unofficial start of the NFL season.

