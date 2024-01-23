Watch Now
Packers fan Jodie Foster issues apology to Cowboys fan Kelly Clarkson

Actress Jodie Foster is a Green Bay Packers Fan and Kelly Clarkson is a Dallas Cowboys fan. The pair recently talked about their rivalry.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 09:11:30-05

In Today's Talker — Actress Jodie Foster is a Green Bay Packers Fan!

She recently went on the Kelly Clarkson show to apologize to the host, who is a Dallas Cowboys fan.

The Packers beat the Cowboys in the playoffs — to which Clarkson replied, "suck it!"

But she went on to admit that Foster and the Packers deserved their success, and even complimented Foster's iconic cheese head hat.

Foster flashed a Super Bowl ring during the interview — she says it's real and belongs to a friend.

Foster also revealed that she's an avid fantasy football player. Her league only includes women over the age of 60.

Foster is most famous for her role in the film 'Silence of the Lambs.'

