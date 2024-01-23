Packers fan Jodie Foster issues apology to Cowboys fan Kelly Clarkson

In Today's Talker — Actress Jodie Foster is a Green Bay Packers Fan!

She recently went on the Kelly Clarkson show to apologize to the host, who is a Dallas Cowboys fan.

The Packers beat the Cowboys in the playoffs — to which Clarkson replied, "suck it!"

But she went on to admit that Foster and the Packers deserved their success, and even complimented Foster's iconic cheese head hat.

Foster flashed a Super Bowl ring during the interview — she says it's real and belongs to a friend.

Foster also revealed that she's an avid fantasy football player. Her league only includes women over the age of 60.

Foster is most famous for her role in the film 'Silence of the Lambs.'

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip