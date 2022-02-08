Packers fan delivers Wisconsin-based cheese, meat to food pantries en-route to Super Bowl host city

A local Packers fan is traveling from Wisconsin all the way to the Super Bowl, and is dropping off Wisconsin meats and cheese to those in need on the way.

Meats and cheese from Marshfield-based Nasonville Dairy and Wenzel’s Farm have been packed up for a cross country trip to Los Angeles, the Super Bowl host city.

“I went into Iowa, then Omaha, Nebraska and I delivered there and now I’m heading to Laramie Wyoming,” said Sue Decker.

Decker founded Packers Fans Pay It Forward with the goal for Green Bay fans to “pay it forward” every day of the year.

She’s done it since 2011, the year Green Bay last won the big game and when she lost her mother, Sue.

“I just wanted to keep it going, so I do it every year,” Decker said.

The annual road trip leaves many smiling along the way.

“It’s heartwarming for a lot of people and I hope it’s motivational,” Decker said.

One of those stops was the Stephen’s Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I just thought it was special, they just pulled up outside of our shelter,” said Teri Cocoran, Chief Development Officer.

Sue says after 11 years of deliveries, she’s going to do it repeatedly. She hopes she is showing the world, no matter what team you root for, eliminating hunger is a win for everybody.

