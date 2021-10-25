Watch
Packer's defensive coordinator contracts COVID, will likely miss Thursday game, reports say

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Barry can only hope his players display the same spirit on the field that he brings to meetings and practice sessions. The word “energy” comes up time and time again when defensive players talk about Barry. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander tells a story that exemplifies Barry’s approach. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Oct 25, 2021
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, Joe Barry, has contracted COVID-19 and will likely miss Thursday's game against Arizona Cardinals, according to reports from the NFL Network.

Barry will still be able to help with game planning, but that will all be done virtually. NFL coaches can't work remotely on game day, so he won't have any contact with the team Thursday.

The game against the Cardinals could be a pivotal game. Both the Packers and Cardinals are at the top of their respective divisions, and this game could have playoff seeding implications.

