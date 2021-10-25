Packer's defensive coordinator contracts COVID, will likely miss Thursday game, reports say

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, Joe Barry, has contracted COVID-19 and will likely miss Thursday's game against Arizona Cardinals, according to reports from the NFL Network.

#Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He will surely miss Thursday’s game against the #AZCardinals, though he will be part of the planning virtually. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2021

Barry will still be able to help with game planning, but that will all be done virtually. NFL coaches can't work remotely on game day, so he won't have any contact with the team Thursday.

The game against the Cardinals could be a pivotal game. Both the Packers and Cardinals are at the top of their respective divisions, and this game could have playoff seeding implications.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip