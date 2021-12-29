Packers, Chiefs maintain top 2 spots in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK (AP) — For the third consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers have the top spot in the AP Pro32 poll.

The Packers earned 10 of the 12 first-place votes.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won eight in a row, earned the remaining two first-place votes and remained at No. 2.

The Dallas Cowboys gained two spots to move to No. 3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 4 despite routing Carolina on Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams also fell one place after a win as they are at No. 5 after edging Minnesota.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip