Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Packers, Chiefs maintain top 2 spots in AP Pro32 poll

items.[0].image.alt
Leon Halip/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Packers
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 20:51:54-05

NEW YORK (AP) — For the third consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers have the top spot in the AP Pro32 poll.

The Packers earned 10 of the 12 first-place votes.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won eight in a row, earned the remaining two first-place votes and remained at No. 2.

The Dallas Cowboys gained two spots to move to No. 3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 4 despite routing Carolina on Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams also fell one place after a win as they are at No. 5 after edging Minnesota.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale