Packers' AJ Dillon donates $25K, partners with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon donated $25K to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in an effort to help feed kids this summer.

The organization is partnering with Dillon and Meijer to announce 'Meijer's Healthy Kids Healthy Summer,' a campaign focused on providing summer meals to kids.

According to a news release from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, a donation of $1 provides four meals to kids. The goal of this campaign is to provide one million meals and the $25K from Dillon is a good place to start.

Not only is Dillon connected to the initiative through his donation, but he will also star in a series of commercials and ads to help promote the initiative.

“The community in Wisconsin has accepted, and cheered for, me and my family since day one, and I want to do everything I can to make a positive impact,” said Dillon. “I’m happy to team up with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for our Healthy Kids Healthy Summer campaign and help provide one million meals for kids all across our state.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the initiative can do so online here or by texting AJ to 91999.

"We are thrilled to work alongside such great partners for such a worthy cause,” said Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO, Patti Habeck. “AJ Dillon, Meijer, and all of the organizations backing our goal of feeding Wisconsin’s youth is truly moving, and we are excited to pursue our goal of providing one-million meals.”

Other organizations supporting the campaign are Associated Bank, Delta Dental of Wisconsin, Hydrite, Mott’s, and Nuna Baby

