Package-stealing 'Grinch' arrested in Wauwatosa; 30+ unopened packages found in stolen car

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Police arrested a package-stealing "Grinch" who was driving a stolen vehicle in Wauwatosa this week.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers arrested a person for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle, and fleeing from the police on Wednesday.

A resident watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera and called the police. An officer was able to find the car connected to the theft, which was reported stolen, and used in other package thefts in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee.

When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the suspect fled. The suspect later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police arrested one person and a second suspect, who also ran away, has not yet been arrested.

Officers found 31 unopened packages and numerous other suspected stolen items. Police say they are in the process of returning the packages to their rightful owners.

"With the ease of online shopping, thieves are looking to take advantage this holiday season by taking packages right off porches," the Wauwatosa Police Department said. "You can protect yourself from theft by tracking your packages, have someone available for delivery, require a signature, have the package delivered to your work, or choose in-store pickup."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip