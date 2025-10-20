Former Marquette standout, Pacers rookie arrested for reckless driving in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers rookie guard Kam Jones was arrested Monday after police say he was speeding and failed to stop for an Indiana State Police trooper on I-65.

The 23-year-old was arrested for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

According to court documents, Trooper Joseph Malone was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 85-mile marker around 9:47 a.m. when a black Cadillac with Indiana plates passed his marked police car at 90 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The affidavit states the Cadillac began rapidly changing lanes with and without using turn signals and following other vehicles too closely. When the trooper activated his lights and sirens for a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to pull over and exited onto I-65 southbound.

The Cadillac continued south on I-65 before exiting at Fletcher Avenue, where it stopped in the right lane with emergency flashers activated, court documents state.

Jones was identified by his Tennessee driver's license and complied with commands when arrested, according to the affidavit.

After being read his Miranda rights, Jones told the trooper he didn't know he was speeding and was running late for Pacers practice.

Court documents state Jones said he saw the officer's "right" turn signal but didn't realize the trooper was attempting to pull him over.

Jones was transported to the Marion County Justice Campus for processing. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

Jones was the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and has not yet played in a game for the Pacers.

The team issued a statement saying: "We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time."