By the time it got to Wisconsin it wasn't working. That's where the Hexhounds come in. The robotics coach admitted this project comes with pressure to get it right.
"Understanding that this is something that's actually going to be used in the field and not just theorized or used in a lab it does add a little bit of pressure, but I think the kids are really excited for it," Kniess said.
The team has had the robot for about a month.
"We kind of start by figuring out how it communicates, how the mechanics of it work, how to troubleshoot through that," said Patrick Knox, Junior.
"Most of the stuff we're doing is software related so it's pretty fun for me cause that's what I do most of the season," said Brennan Zaleski, Junior.