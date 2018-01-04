Mitchell International makes TSA's 2017 top most unusual finds list

TSA agents have seen some dangerous and weird stuff come through their checkpoints as they work hard to keep our airports safe.

The agency posted a video on its blog of the top 10 most unusual items found in airports across the country, and General Mitchell International made the list.

According to the video, agents found “Aggressive Odor-Eaters” in the soles of one traveler's shoes in September. In the photo, the traveler seems to have stuffed his shoes with inert grenades.

Agents also recovered a rifle-shaped umbrella at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, a scythe at the John Wayne Airport Orange County and narcotics wrapped in holiday wrapping paper at the Los Angeles International Airport.

