Winter Woes: Schools shut down over broken pipes, no heat

Burst pipes were to blame at their North 29th Street Location and the sprinklers went off inside their building on Capitol Drive.
"Our crews were on it right away," said Max Seigle of Next Door. "As an example of how hard they have been working, they were at this site here on Capitol Drive until two in the morning."
They plan to have school start next Monday to serve the families in our community.
"Many of the children we serve come from families living in poverty, so coming to a place like next door is an invaluable experience for them we work with children from birth to five years old because those years are such a critical period of brain development," Seigle said.