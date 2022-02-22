Ozaukee County residents brave winter conditions

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday marked a slow morning in Ozaukee County. White, snow-covered roads coupled with freezing rain, snow plows and of course, salt.

“It’s an icy day. It’s really, really icy in Cedarburg,” said Patrick White, who salted sidewalks in downtown Cedarburg.

White was among those braving the elements to handle the slick conditions, or at least make them a little easier for someone else.

“It’s just an icy day and ain’t nobody trying to walk or slip on this ice. That’s why we out here salting,” he said.

Hail now coming down in Saukville. pic.twitter.com/thRyxhdy4H — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) February 22, 2022

In Cedarburg, many downtown businesses kept their doors open, knowing the morning weather would keep things a little slow.

Dennis Fox, who tries to avoid dealing with snow altogether, made store run for ice melting salt. It was his only trip of the day.

“I’m not very good at it, but I’ll tell you what. When it comes out, I get what I need,” Fox said.

Todd Grube of A Plus Landscaping Services in Saukville kept his fleet at the ready.

22-degrees in Saukville and we have rain and a wintry mix starting to come down. pic.twitter.com/HPAEsxBrYl — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) February 22, 2022

“Last night, we were out, did a round. Put some pre-salt around then I had a guy come out early this morning before businesses opened,” he said.

Grube said he’s always prepared the call during winter events, but reminds us of better weather that’s not too far out.

“This is kind of our turning point of winter. We’re getting really close to spring and seeing some green grass and warmer days,” Grube said.

Officials in Ozaukee county urge drivers to take it easy in the slick conditions.

