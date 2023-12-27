Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from Wisconsin ballot

MADISON, Wis. — The owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company announced he will file a petition with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) on Thursday to bar former President Donald Trump from the Wisconsin presidential ballot.

Kirk Bangstad announced Wednesday that his filing with the WEC is the first step in a process to bar Trump from the state's ballot and anticipates it will end up in the court system. He will file the petition at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wisconsin Elections Board in Madison.

The announcement comes just hours after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Trump will be allowed to remain on the 2024 Michigan GOP presidential primary ballot. However, a ruling in Colorado agreed to remove him from that state's ballot.

According to Scripps News, "In both cases, judges had to consider whether state election officials had the authority to remove a candidate based on the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause." The amendment was ratified three years after the end of the Civil War. It states that those who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the U.S. are disqualified from state and federal office.

In August, Trump was charged by a federal grand jury on several charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

