Overnight 'boom' in Ozaukee County likely a 'frost quake'
Experts say it was likey a frost quake.
Lauren Winfrey
7:13 AM, Jan 29, 2018
OZAUKEE COUNTY -- One of our strangest weather stories comes from Ozaukee County —that’s where some people said they felt a “frost quake” on Saturday.
According to Scott Ziegler, director of emergency management at the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the "boom" most people in the area heard was most likely a cryoseism or a frost quake. A frost quake happens when water in the ground freezes and expands. The pressure can cause a loud boom and a shake similar to an earthquake.