'Out of an abundance of caution:' Harley-Davison to suspend assembly, shipments for two weeks

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced Thursday it would be suspending assembly and shipments for all products except their new electric bikes, for two weeks "out of an abundance of caution."

In a statement, the company said the decision is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley Davidson.

Harley said they have concerns about a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part.

The company did not share any additional details or information about whether this impacts existing products.

Harley made the announcement Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., their stock share value had dropped by $2.795 per share or 7.82%.

