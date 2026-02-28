Oshkosh man stabbed, police arrest suspect following brief pursuit

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a weapons call on early Saturday morning after being advised that a 35-year-old adult male had been stabbed.
The police officers on scene provided medical treatment to the victim until the Oshkosh Fire Department arrived and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
While investigating, the police were able to identify the suspect and the suspect's vehicle in which they used to flee the scene. The vehicle was located in the northern end of the city with the held of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the Neenah Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The suspect, a 41-year-old from Oshkosh area, was taken into custody following a brief pursuit. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail for Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and Domestic Disorderly Conduct.
The Oshkosh police have said that all parties involved are known to one another and that there is no further risk to the public.
