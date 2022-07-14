OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Authorities are looking to speak to more people impacted by a boat hit-and-run last weekend. They're also asking for any possible witnesses to come forward.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers and crew sustained severe damage to the port side when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven total occupants.

The sheriff's office said several people on board the paddleboat were injured. The sheriff's office said the 45-foot powerboat fled the scene after the collision, making no attempt to render any aid to the paddleboat or its occupants.

Several days later, a 52-year-old Oshkosh man was identified and taken into custody for 12 counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety 2nd Degree (Class G Felony) and 11 counts of Failure to Render Aid after a Boating Accident (Misdemeanor). He appeared in court Wednesday.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said investigators have identified all seven occupants of the powerboat.

"This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we are still feverishly looking to speak with all 43 occupants of the paddleboat," the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday. "While we believe we have identified and attempted to contact everyone who was listed on the manifest, thus far we have been unsuccessful in speaking with everyone."

The sheriff's office is asking that if you were a passenger on the paddleboat and authorities have been unsuccessful in contacting you, please contact the sheriff's office.

Additionally, the sheriff's office is looking to speak to anyone who saw the powerboat (pictured above) at any time on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

For either of the above, please call the sheriff's office at 920-236-7316 and leave a message indicating the best time to return a call.

The sheriff's office said while an arrest has been made, this very much remains an active investigation.