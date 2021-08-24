Oriental Theatre requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

MILWAUKEE — Starting Wednesday Aug. 25, the Oriental Theatre in Milwaukee is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter.

Hard copies or a photo of vaccination cards along with a matching I.D. are required. Plus, you can only use your vaccine card if has been 14 days since your final dose.

A negative COVID-19 result is acceptable but must be within 72 hours of entering. At-home test aren't accepted, though.

The Oriental Theatre joins the Cactus Club in Milwaukee which also requires anyone who enters be vaccinated.

