MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In partnership with the NBA, Oreo is now selling themed cookies based on all 30 NBA teams!

That's right, you can buy Milwaukee Bucks-themed cookies for a limited time. The cookies launched Tuesday, just in time for NBA All-Star, 2023.

Each cookie has the team's logo and colors, and the cookie is covered in frosting! Oreo also has All-Star-themed cookies as well.

The cookies come in 12 packs for $40 plus delivery.

To see the cookies and place an order, click here.

