Oprah Winfrey's half-sister fulfilling her dreams in Milwaukee

Among those cheering her on was half-sister Oprah. An interview Patricia's mother did in 2007 with TODAY'S TMJ4 tipped off Lee that she could be related to the media mogul.
Lee waited three and a half years before approaching Oprah and her local relatives.
"It was the right thing to do," she said. "I believe in a higher power, so I believe that things will work out the way that they should work out. You should not force things to work out the way you want them to work out."
Lee says finding out about her roots has given her closure.
"I think for any person who has been adopted and didn't know who their parents, I think it's hard because you're always just wondering," she said.
The single mother of two never asked her mom, Vernita, why she was put up for adoption.
"It happened for a reason," Lee said."I'm not angry about it. I'm not upset about it, it just happened that way. That's how my life was supposed to go."
"I think about the only thing that has really changed is knowing my family..that's the beautiful part of everything," she also said.