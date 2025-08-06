"Opening the Sails: Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

MILWAUKEE — On the shores of Lake Michigan, sails flutter against the sky, but what’s happening beneath them is far more powerful than a lesson in wind and water.

At the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, the mission extends well beyond teaching people how to tack and jibe. This non-profit is creating access and opportunity for kids and families—especially those who might never have imagined stepping foot on a sailboat.

Just ask Peyton Washington, now 18, who began her sailing journey there at just eight years old.

“It was a great opportunity to do something that I guess I wouldn't normally get a chance to do,” said Peyton, now a youth instructor at the center. “Like sailing is not very common I guess like where I come from, so I think that it was a great opportunity to get to try something now and I really like it so it stuck.

”More Than Just a Sport

The center is open to youth ages 8 to 17, and welcomes adults too. For many, it’s their first exposure to the water—an experience that changes how they see both the lake and themselves.

“Three years ago was my very first time being on a boat on Lake Michigan and I've lived in this city my whole life,” said Leo Madson, also a youth instructor. “My family learned about the sailing center through a citywide festival called 'Doors Open Milwaukee' and when we found out that they had scholarships, our ideas that sailing is for rich people only went away.

”Building Confidence on the Water

Participants don’t just learn to sail. They learn collaboration, problem-solving, and leadership. Alongside water safety, students are building skills that reach far beyond the dock.

That growth is personal for Lulu, a 12-year-old student sailing alongside her 16- year-old sister Callie.

“I was a little nervous yesterday, though just because we were learning to capsize which is falling off the boat, but that was really fun still,” said Lulu. “Well our whole family sails, but we've always been kind of like nervous to learn how to," added Callie.

”Access for All"

There is one important requirement to participate: you must know how to swim. Beyond that, the center strives to eliminate barriers, regardless of income or ability.

As a private nonprofit, the Sailing Center works closely with organizations like The Ability Center and United Community Center to ensure everyone has the chance to experience Lake Michigan from a new perspective.

That mission has deep roots. The land the center sits on—seven acres—was originally granted by Milwaukee County thanks in part to the support of historian Reuben Harpole, known for his legacy of connecting people across communities.

“The county gave us seven acres of land by the lake. And for the organization to run it, we have 80 boats and a school,” Harpole said.

"A Place to Belong"

Today, the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center continues to chart a course toward equity, education, and empowerment. The sails may shift, but the purpose holds steady: teaching life skills, breaking barriers, and letting the wind carry new dreams forward.

“The community that I've found here at MCSC is one of my favorites that I've experienced in my life,” said Madson. From first-time sailors to seasoned instructors, it’s clear—this is more than just a sailing program.

It’s a place where everyone belongs.

