Opening day at American Family Field on March 31 halted as MLB cancels first two series of the season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to open their Major League Baseball (MLB) season against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on March 31. As of Tuesday, those plans are now officially out after MLB canceled opening day.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

With MLB cancelling the first two series? That means the #Brewers hosting the Diamondbacks and Giants to begin the regular season are out. Next on the schedule is Brewers at #Cubs April 7 — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) March 1, 2022

Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most.

Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league send the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

:: BREAKING: @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says league is canceling opening day after failing to reach deal with union to end lockout. — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) March 1, 2022

