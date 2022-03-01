Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Opening day at American Family Field on March 31 halted as MLB cancels first two series of the season

american family field
TMJ4
American Family Field.
american family field
Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:47:25-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to open their Major League Baseball (MLB) season against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on March 31. As of Tuesday, those plans are now officially out after MLB canceled opening day.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most.

Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations. After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league send the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku